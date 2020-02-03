US: Wall Street rises at open after steep selloff

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.62 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 28,319.65.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Monday, following their worst week in at least four months due on growth concerns stemming from the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.62 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 28,319.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.14 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 3,235.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 39.79 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 9,190.72 at the opening bell.

