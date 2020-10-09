You are here
US: Wall Street rises at open on stimulus optimism
[BENGALURU] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.10 points or 0.38 per cent at the open to 28,533.61.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.84 points or 0.37 per cent at 3,459.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 66.62 points or 0.58 per cent to 11,487.60 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
