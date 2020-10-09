You are here

US: Wall Street rises at open on stimulus optimism

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 9:39 PM

rk_NYSE_091020.jpg
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.10 points or 0.38 per cent at the open to 28,533.61.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.84 points or 0.37 per cent at 3,459.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 66.62 points or 0.58 per cent to 11,487.60 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

