US: Wall Street slips at open after Saudi attacks; energy stocks surge

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian crude facilities knocked out 5 per cent of the world's supply and added to global growth worries, while the beaten down energy stocks soared as oil prices jumped more than 10 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.46 points, or 0.27 per cent, at the open to 27,146.06.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.98 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 2,996.41. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.07 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 8,121.64 at the opening bell.

REUTERS