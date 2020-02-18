US: Wall Street slips at open following Apple's sales warning

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.30 points, or 0.39 per cent, at the open to 29,282.78.

[NEW YORK] Shares of Apple dragged down Wall Street's main indexes at the open on Tuesday, after a surprise sales warning from the iPhone maker fanned worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on global supply chains.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.12 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 3,369.04. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.14 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 9,679.04 at the opening bell.

REUTERS