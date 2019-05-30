US: Wall Street ticks higher at open

Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday, taking a breather from a trade tension-driven selloff that has knocked more than 5 per cent off the value of major stock indexes since the start of May.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday, taking a breather from a trade tension-driven selloff that has knocked more than 5 per cent off the value of major stock indexes since the start of May.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.53 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 25,139.94. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.92 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,786.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.15 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 7,565.46 at the opening bell.

REUTERS