US: Wall Street ticks lower as FedEx warns on profit; Fed on tap

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.41 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 27,075.39.

[NEW YORK] US stocks edged lower at open on Wednesday, pressured by FedEx's warning on full-year profit, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.20 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 3,001.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.39 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 8,174.62 at the opening bell.

