US: Wall Street tumbles at open on virus concerns

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain raised fears of further economic disruptions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.05 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 30,159.00.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 25.13 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 3,684.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.49 points, or 1.25 per cent, to 12,596.14 at the opening bell.

