You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall Street tumbles at open on virus concerns

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 10:41 PM

file7dk21t8hys9odqoilfe.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday as a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain raised fears of further economic disruptions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.05 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 30,159.00.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 25.13 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 3,684.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.49 points, or 1.25 per cent, to 12,596.14 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 10:37 PM
Companies & Markets

LCT Holdings to delist on Dec 23

PROPERTY investment company LCT Holdings will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) with effect from 9am on...

Dec 21, 2020 10:30 PM
Consumer

Agios to sell cancer portfolio to Servier for US$1.8b

[MASSACHUSETTS] Agios Pharmaceuticals said it agreed to sell its portfolio of oncology drugs to Servier...

Dec 21, 2020 09:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Thoma Bravo to buy software firm RealPage for US$10.2b

[WASHINGTON] Private equity giant Thoma Bravo has agreed to buy out US real estate software firm RealPage for about...

Dec 21, 2020 09:27 PM
Government & Economy

China regulator tightens guideline on biological products, including vaccines

[BEIJING] China's market regulator said on Monday it had tightened up a guideline for inspection of biological...

Dec 21, 2020 09:02 PM
Transport

EU conditionally approves Fiat Chrysler and PSA merger

[BRUSSELS] The European Union on Monday gave conditional approval to the mega-merger of car giants Fiat Chrysler (...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

Singapore Airlines has spent S$7.1b of S$8.8b raised in rights issue

Singapore's vaccine hub quest to drive up cold storage rents: Cushman & Wakefield

HDB to launch 17,000 BTO flats in 2021, including in Bidadari, Queenstown and Geylang

Yangzijiang bags US$162m in new orders from Hong Kong container shipping firm

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for