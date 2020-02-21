You are here

Home > Stocks

US:Tech stocks drag Wall St lower as coronavirus spreads

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 10:49 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by technology stocks for a second day, as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.45 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 29,146.53.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.73 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 3,360.50.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.95 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 9,708.01 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

