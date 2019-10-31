You are here

Wall St edges higher at open

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 9:46 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.68 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 27,188.37.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Apple and Facebook but uncertainty around a potential trade deal between the United States and China capped gains.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.13 points, or 0.00 per cent, at 3,046.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 10.41 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 8,314.38 at the opening bell. 

