Wall St opens higher as focus shifts to Fed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.29 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 27,110.71.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday as investors digested another set of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.85 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 3,039.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.42 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 8,284.28 at the opening bell.

REUTERS