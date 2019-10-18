Wall St opens lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.39 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 27,004.49.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by Johnson & Johnson, while upbeat earnings reports limited losses and calmed nerves about the global economy after China expanded at its weakest pace in almost 30 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.39 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 27,004.49.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.11 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,996.84. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.00 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 8,149.85 at the opening bell.

