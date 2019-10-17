You are here

Wall Street moves higher on Brexit deal, robust earnings

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 10:52 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 82.55 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 27,084.53.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks rose on Thursday, supported by Netflix and Morgan Stanley following upbeat reports, with investors also cheering Britain's preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union.

At 9.49 am ET, the S&P 500 was up 16.73 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 3,006.42 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 54.22 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 8,178.40.

REUTERS

