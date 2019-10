The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.98 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 26,893.93.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Thursday, as solid results from Microsoft, Lam Research and Tesla lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.98 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 26,893.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.26 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 3,014.78. The Nasdaq Composite gained 60.25 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 8,180.04 at the opening bell.

REUTERS