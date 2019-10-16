You are here

Wall Street opens lower on fresh China worries

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 9:57 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.49 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 26,972.31.
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower Wednesday, as legislation targeting the Hong Kong protests stoked fears of more friction with China, even as another batch of positive earnings reports underscored a solid start to third-quarter results.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.00 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,989.68. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.90 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 8,119.81 at the opening bell. 

