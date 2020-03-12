You are here

Wall Street pauses trading after stocks sink, Dow down 7.2%

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 9:58 PM

[NEW YORK] Trading on Wall Street was halted just moments into Thursday's session after US stocks plunged further on the deepening economic pain from the coronavirus.

Trading was suspended after the S&P 500 dropped 7.0 per cent to 2,549.05, triggering an automatic 15-minute suspension.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 7.2 per cent to 21,856.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 7.0 per cent to 7,393.25.

