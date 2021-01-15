You are here

Home > Stocks

Xiaomi dives 11% in Hong Kong after US blacklisting

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 10:25 AM
UPDATED Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 11:55 AM

nz_xiaomi_150121.jpg
Shares in Chinese technology giant Xiaomi collapsed more than 11 per cent in Hong Kong trade on Friday after the US put it on a blacklist banning Americans from investing in it as the Trump administration ramps up its battle with Beijing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Shares in Chinese technology giant Xiaomi collapsed more than 11 per cent in Hong Kong trade on Friday after the US put it on a blacklist banning Americans from investing in it as the Trump administration ramps up its battle with Beijing.

The company, one of the world's biggest smartphone makers and considered China's answer to Apple, was one of 11 firms targeted by US officials who said they posed a threat to national security.

The move is the latest salvo by the White House against Beijing as Donald Trump’s presidency comes to an end, and follows similar actions against other tech firms including Huawei and chip giant SMIC. But Xiaomi is one of the biggest companies to be blacklisted.

The firm overtook Apple in smartphone sales in the third quarter, according to the International Data Corporation.  

In a statement, the Department of Defence said it was “determined to highlight and counter the People’s Republic of China’s military-civil fusion development strategy” that allowed it to access key technology and security data.  

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Trump issued an executive order in November banning Americans from investing in Chinese companies deemed to be supplying or supporting the country’s military and security apparatus, earning a sharp rebuke from Beijing.  

A separate list from the Commerce Department also banned Americans from supplying companies including state energy giant CNOOC and deep-water explorer Skyrison, which develops military equipment. 

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 12:07 PM
Government & Economy

Trump plans to live at Mar-a-Lago, employ some current aides

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump plans to fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the morning of Joe Biden's inauguration,...

Jan 15, 2021 12:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin claws back most of losses from this week's swift plunge

[NEW YORK] Bitcoin has recovered most of the eye-popping losses registered at the start of the week, proving...

Jan 15, 2021 11:29 AM
Consumer

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

SUBSCRIBERS

DEPARTMENT store operator BHG Singapore is taking over the first two floors of the space formerly occupied by...

Jan 15, 2021 11:28 AM
Government & Economy

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

[SHANGHAI] China's economy grew last year at its slowest pace since transformative market reforms of the 1970s,...

Jan 15, 2021 11:16 AM
Consumer

CDP account holders will soon be able to access their portfolios via SingPass

SUBSCRIBERS

SINGAPORE'S securities depository system has moved a step closer to being unified on the national one-step financial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Medtecs, Sunningdale Tech, First Reit, Lian Beng

Doctor who declared Trump 'healthiest' president ever dies

Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

Grab faces tough digital bank fight as tech rivals muscle up

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for