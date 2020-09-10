You are here

Home > Stocks

Yum China shares slide as much as 4.1% in Hong Kong market debut

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 10:40 AM

rk_yum-chuna_100920.jpg
The operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China had sold 41.91 million shares at HK$412 (S$72.75) each, raising US$2.22 billion in the listing.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Shares of Yum China Holdings fell by as much as 4.1 per cent from their offering price in Hong Kong on Thursday as they made their debut in a secondary listing.

The operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China had sold 41.91 million shares at HK$412 (S$72.75) each, raising US$2.22 billion in the listing.

In early trade, Yum China hit a low of HK$395. The Hang Seng Index traded 0.24 per cent higher.

The weaker opening reverses a recent trend of initial public offerings and secondary listings performing strongly in their Hong Kong debut.

Nongfu Spring jumped 85 per cent when it began trading on Tuesday and closed the session 54 per cent up on its issue price.

Yum China's Hong Kong deal is the city's third largest secondary listing in 2020.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 10:53 AM
Garage

Carsome appoints former Dairy Farm executive as COO

USED-CAR trading platform Carsome has appointed Benjamin Koellmann as its new chief operating officer (COO), it said...

Sep 10, 2020 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil extends 'Car Wash' graft probe

[BRASILIA] The Brazilian attorney general's office said Wednesday it was extending the country's biggest-ever...

Sep 10, 2020 10:33 AM
Garage

Impossible Foods awaits China nod as Beyond Meat muscles in

[HONG KONG] American fake-meat maker Impossible Foods is concerned about how long it might take to get a regulatory...

Sep 10, 2020 10:32 AM
Banking & Finance

Euro clings onto gains as traders hold breath before ECB meeting

[TOKYO] The euro held onto gains against the US dollar on Thursday as traders braced for a European Central Bank (...

Sep 10, 2020 10:25 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CapitaLand Mall Trust poised to surprise on upside, says DBS

CAPITALAND Mall Trust's (CMT) improving portfolio metrics and merger benefits have not been priced in, thus the real...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

August new home sales surge to 11-month high on pent-up demand

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Joint bank accounts may come under more scrutiny in debt chase

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.