1,000 Singaporeans to benefit from tech training, placement scheme with Microsoft

[SINGAPORE] Tech giant Microsoft is partnering the authorities and a non-profit group to train and offer tech job opportunities to up to 1,000 Singaporeans as part of the SG United Jobs and Skills Package.

This training and placement initiative, #GetReadySG, will run over a two-year period. It is targeted at fresh graduates and mid-career Singaporeans.

Launched on Thursday by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran, the #GetReadySG initiative comprises two programmes which will equip participants with in demand tech skills.

In the first, up to 300 Singaporeans will be offered a salaried position to undergo a nine-month training programme.

They will be trained for in-demand tech roles such as full stack developer, data engineer or data analyst. Participants will also have the opportunity to work with Microsoft customer and partner companies on live projects.

The participants will receive guidance from mentors in their relevant field to help them adjust to the work and plan for their future careers. Registration for this is expected to open in January next year.

The second programme is geared towards mid-career professionals, who will undergo a different nine-month, full-time programme and have the opportunity to do an apprenticeship with a Microsoft partner or customer.

"These courses will equip mid-career job-seekers with in-demand tech skills to allow them to pivot to new career opportunities in tech-related roles in growth sectors," said Microsoft, non-profit group Generation, the Digital Industry Singapore, Infocomm Media Development Authority and SkillsFuture Singapore in a joint statement on Thursday.

At the end of the programme, Microsoft and Generation will assist participants with job placement opportunities. Up to 700 mid-career Singaporeans are expected to benefit from this.

Eligible trainees will receive a monthly training allowance of $1,500. Registration will begin in mid-December.

