5G users to make up a fifth of total in China, South Korea by end of H1 next year: Huawei

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 1:01 PM

Huawei Technologies expects 5G users to make up a fifth of total users in China and South Korea by the end of the first half of next year, a senior company executive said on Thursday, saying that 5G adoption was accelerating.
Ryan Ding, president of Huawei's Carrier Business Group, made the comments at the company's Global Mobile Broad Forum in Shanghai.

He noted that 5G adoption was happening faster than some predicted in China, with operator China Mobile now having 130 million 5G subscribers, ahead of its target of 100 million for the year.

Ryan Ding, president of Huawei's Carrier Business Group, made the comments at the company's Global Mobile Broad Forum in Shanghai.

He noted that 5G adoption was happening faster than some predicted in China, with operator China Mobile now having 130 million 5G subscribers, ahead of its target of 100 million for the year.

