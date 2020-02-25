You are here

Home > Technology

ABB Robotics targets e-commerce giants amid automotive slowdown

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 4:07 PM

file6v0e9mh8wox1j40bmowd.jpg
ABB Ltd and Silicon Valley startup Covariant are partnering to work on warehouse robotics for e-commerce companies like Amazon.com Inc and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as the Swiss engineer is seeking revenues beyond the weakened car industry.
PHOTO: BT FILE

[ZURICH] ABB Ltd and Silicon Valley startup Covariant are partnering to work on warehouse robotics for e-commerce companies like Amazon.com Inc and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as the Swiss engineer is seeking revenues beyond the weakened car industry.

The robotics are able to autonomously pick online shoppers' orders received by warehouses and the first solution is currently being deployed at Bpost Group's Active Ants, a provider of e-commerce fulfillment services for web businesses in the Netherlands, ABB and Covariant said Tuesday.

ABB started developing solutions for e-commerce logistics three years ago and the new partnership is intended to address a gap it identified in the order picking process.

Its move into e-commerce is helping ABB to stand on "multiple legs as opposed to one strong leg," Robotics and Discrete Automation President Sami Atiya said in an interview, adding that 60 per cent of the division's annual sales come from sectors other than automotive.

As a supplier of factory automation gear, ABB is exposed to the global slowdown in manufacturing. The robotics business' orders fell by 18 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 and sales dropped 10 per cent. ABB said it expects total revenues to be steady or slightly up in 2020 -- excluding a "likely" impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Hitachi to acquire ABB's power grids unit valued at US$11 billion

 

BLOOMBERG

Technology

British startup Graphcore hits US$2b valuation 

US still eyeing ways to curb sales to Huawei after Trump's chipmaker comments: sources

Pentagon adopts 'ethical principles' for artificial intelligence use

EPL clubs favour TV rights deals over streaming service

South Korea firms prepare for worst after Samsung virus case

Parents grapple with e-learning as Chinese schools stay shut

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 04:31 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea to launch mass coronavirus testing

[SEOUL] South Korea aims to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge in coronavirus cases...

Feb 25, 2020 04:31 PM
Real Estate

Hammerson cuts 2020 dividend as store closures hit net rental income

[BENGALURU] British shopping centre operator Hammerson slashed its 2020 dividend by 46 per cent on Tuesday after...

Feb 25, 2020 04:26 PM
Government & Economy

Iraq bans entry of travellers from 7 countries, including Singapore

[BENGALURU] Iraq indefinitely extended an entry ban on travellers from China and Iran and instituted similar bans on...

Feb 25, 2020 04:20 PM
Technology

British startup Graphcore hits US$2b valuation 

[LONDON] Graphcore Ltd, the British semiconductor firm whose chips are used to run artificial intelligence...

Feb 25, 2020 04:19 PM
Energy & Commodities

Record stash of steel in China as demand takes hit

[SINGAPORE] The world's largest steel industry just sent out another warning flare as producers grapple with the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly