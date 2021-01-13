You are here

Home > Technology

Activists call for YouTube to dump Trump channel

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 11:59 AM

nz_youtube_130163.jpg
An activist group on Tuesday called for YouTube to join other social media platforms in dumping US President Donald Trump, threatening an advertising boycott campaign.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] An activist group on Tuesday called for YouTube to join other social media platforms in dumping US President Donald Trump, threatening an advertising boycott campaign.

A #StopHateForProfit campaign demanded the Google-owned video sharing platform take down Mr Trump's verified channel because it is giving Mr Trump the opportunity "to continue spreading false information" about the validity of the election he lost in November.

"If YouTube does not agree with us and join the other platforms in banning Trump, we're going to go to the advertisers next," said Common Sense Media chief executive Jim Steyer, an organiser of the campaign.

The home page of the Trump channel featured a month-old video of Mr Trump casting doubt on the voting process that had logged some 5.8 million views.

The free channel itself had 2.77 million subscribers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Facebook last week suspended Mr Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts following the violent invasion of the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters, which disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Twitter went a step further by deleting Mr Trump's account, depriving him of his favourite megaphone.

Mr Trump also was hit with suspensions from services like Snapchat and Twitch.

In announcing the suspension last week, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said Mr Trump used the platform to incite violent and was concerned he would continue to do so.

Before the Nov 3 presidential election, the social network stepped up efforts to combat disinformation campaigns and suspended many accounts, groups and pages with violent or hate-filled content.

Facebook said Monday that it is taking similar precautions leading up to the inauguration of Mr Biden as president on Jan 20, using the same teams to battle misinformation and content that could incite violence.

Content containing the phrase "stop the steal" will be removed from Facebook and Instagram, according to executives Monika Bickert and Guy Rosen.

Facebook is also keeping in place a pause on all ads in the US about politics or elections, meaning no ads from politicians including Mr Trump.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Zoom raises US$1.75b in new stock offering

WhatsApp stresses privacy as users flock to rivals

Grand Venture Technology inks pact for proposed S$23.6m placement

Huawei executive asks Canada court to relax bail conditions

Sea can pass on S-E Asian deal frenzy

Microsoft, Facebook, Google to halt political donations after US riot

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 12:26 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, Kuala Lumpur committed to keep supplies flowing across Causeway

SINGAPORE and Malaysia have a shared commitment to keep supplies flowing in from across the Causeway - and Singapore...

Jan 13, 2021 11:48 AM
Real Estate

HDB Flat Portal launched, to include resale listings in subsequent phases: Desmond Lee

THE Housing and Development Board (HDB) has begun to roll out its HDB Flat Portal progressively starting today,...

Jan 13, 2021 11:40 AM
Real Estate

Tanjong Pagar shophouse up for sale with S$10.2m indicative price

A THREE-STOREY conservation shophouse at 91 Tanjong Pagar Road is up for sale via expression of interest with an...

Jan 13, 2021 11:35 AM
Government & Economy

UK businesses grapple with Brexit border fallout

[LONDON] British companies are struggling with a large amount of red tape as a result of Brexit, nearly two weeks...

Jan 13, 2021 11:31 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly up on stimulus hope but traders still on edge

[HONG KONG] Equities mostly rose as investors struggled for traction in Asia on Wednesday following a tepid lead...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sunpower, Grand Venture, Tee International, Spackman, Memories

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Renault bets on electric after 2020 sales slump

Singapore F&B sector braces for labour, cost squeeze from MCO

Vogue's Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for