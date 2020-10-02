You are here

AFP launches fact-checking programme with TikTok

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

AFP announced on Thursday the launch of a new fact-checking initiative with TikTok to combat the spread of misinformation over the short-form viral video app.
AFP announced on Thursday the launch of a new fact-checking initiative with TikTok to combat the spread of misinformation over the short-form viral video app.

Under the agreement, AFP fact-check teams will verify potentially false and misleading videos posted on the TikTok platform in countries including the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand.

The verification work will allow TikTok to counter the spread of misinformation by removing such content and notifying users.

"AFP is delighted to be leveraging our global fact-checking expertise for this exciting project with TikTok," said Phil Chetwynd, AFP's Global News director.

"It is a major editorial priority for AFP to engage younger audiences on social media through fact-based journalism.

"And the deal will also allow AFP journalists to better cover and track misinformation trends on both our wires and our specialist fact-checking site factcheck.AFP.com."

AFP retains full editorial independence in verifying the TikTok content that comes under review.

"At TikTok, we actively work to create a safe and supportive environment for our users," said Arjun Narayan, TikTok director of Trust and Safety, Asia Pacific. "We'll continue to keep deceptive content and accounts off our platform through our latest Fact-Checking Program."

Since its launch in 2017, AFP's digital investigation unit has grown to become the largest global network of dedicated journalists in this field.

AFP currently works with Facebook's fact-checking programme, with 90 journalists working in 16 languages and covering 80 countries. AFP

