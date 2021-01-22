You are here

Home > Technology

After a billion-dollar year, Australia eyes even more tech IPOs

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

TECHNOLOGY companies are set to make up a bigger share of initial public offerings (IPOs) in Australia in 2021 as investor thirst for the sector appears unquenchable, according to dealmakers.

Out of the A$5.4 billion (S$5.5 billion) raised in Australian company debuts last year, technology businesses accounted for A$1.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. At 24 per cent of the year's total, it is tech's biggest share of annual IPO volume in at least a decade. Communications and financials, categories that include tech-adjacent firms such as broadband providers and online lenders, made up another A$1.5 billion.

The figures represent a shift in a region that in the last decade supported about twice as many IPOs for mining businesses as technology firms. During the pandemic, markets have generously rewarded companies that are poised to capture the growing embrace of digital platforms - and to sidestep the worst-hit parts of the otherwise anaemic global economy.

"There seems to be an insatiable appetite for technology and software businesses," said Mark Burmeister, vice-chairman of global capital markets in Australia at Morgan Stanley.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The most appealing businesses are those that are disruptive and sustainable."

Standout IPO candidates have distinct barriers to entry, and large potential markets driving growth prospects over the near and long term. Such features are key to getting investors interested right now, he said.

Tech listings are holding buyers' attention better than others. Companies in the technology sector that debuted last year in Australia have seen their stock prices rise by an average of 79 per cent to date, compared to nearly 23 per cent for 2020 listings overall.

"The interest in IPOs was strong, but it was a narrow field," said Dion Hershan, managing director and head of Australian equities at Yarra Capital Management, an independent Australian fund manager.

Prior positive cycles for initial offerings have been indiscriminate, embracing companies in all industries, but not this time, Mr Hershan said.

"It was supporting the sectors that frankly had a ton of momentum behind them," he said.

The IPO by the security software business Nuix Pty, which raised A$975 million, was not only the largest in Australia last year, it was also one of the best-performing, with the stock up 84 per cent since its November debut. Over the same period, the next biggest, by coal port company Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd in December, has fallen 18 per cent.

Another shift that 2020 brought to Australian IPOs is that some firms are coming to market more quickly. Replacing the time-consuming and travel-laden roadshow process with virtual meetings during the pandemic has shortened IPO marketing periods, said Rob Penney, partner at IPO advisory firm Reunion Capital Partners.

A number of IPOs occurring near the end of the year even bypassed the issuing of pre-deal investor education research reports, which saved one or two weeks, he said.

"While we wouldn't recommend this approach for every deal, where there are very clear listed comparable companies and valuation parameters, this approach will be used more and more," he said. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Twitter shifts US presidential accounts to Biden team

Amazon offers to help with Covid-19 vaccine effort

Digitally transform your business' accounting needs today

Maybank KE sees further upside for Singtel as recovery is underway

Cold storage a long-term play in alternative property investment: M&G

Trump signs order to restrict foreign use of cloud companies

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

Three new Covid-19 cases in BS Industrial Construction & Supply cluster

[SINGAPORE] Three of the four community cases reported on Thursday (Jan 21) have been linked to a cluster at BS...

Jan 21, 2021 11:47 PM
Transport

KLM to cut 1,000 more jobs, says mandatory Covid-19 testing will ground planes

[AMSTERDAM] KLM said it would cut an additional 1,000 jobs in 2021 and warned on Thursday that government plans to...

Jan 21, 2021 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

Jobless claim data underscores employment crisis awaiting Biden

[WASHINGTON] Government data released the day after Joe Biden entered the White House made clear the scale of the...

Jan 21, 2021 11:20 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks flat following mixed economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were little changed early Thursday following mixed economic data a day after hitting...

Jan 21, 2021 10:52 PM
Consumer

Britain's IG to buy tastytrade for US$1b in US foray

[LONDON] Britain's IG said it plans to buy US trading platform tastytrade for US$1 billion, venturing into North...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

Semi-detached unit sees fierce bidding in year's first property auction

Frasers Centrepoint Trust reports 96.4% retail portfolio occupancy in Q1 FY21

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for