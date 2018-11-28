You are here

Airbnb hires Amazon veteran as CFO ahead of IPO plans

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

HOME-RENTING company Airbnb on Monday hired Amazon.com veteran Dave Stephenson as chief financial officer, ahead of a widely anticipated initial public offering next year.

His departure was followed by the exit of another Amazon veteran, Jason Warnick, who is leaving the e-commerce giant to become CFO at online brokerage startup Robinhood.

Mr Stephenson will start in early January, Airbnb said in a statement, and will replace Laurence Tosi, who left the company in February.

Mr Stephenson, has worked at Amazon for 17 years and was most recently vice-president and CFO of the online retailer's worldwide consumer organisation, which is responsible for all of Amazon's global website sales including its Prime service.

Airbnb, valued by private investors at US$31 billion, has in recent months turned to new services and offerings to fuel growth, adding luxury vacation homes and hotels to its platform.

Robinhood said Mr Warnick will join the company next week, after spending nearly 20 years at Amazon - most recently vice-president of finance and chief of staff to the CFO.

Robinhood, valued at US$5.6 billion after its latest round of funding, competes with established brokerages such as TD Ameritrade and E* Trade Financial, which charge clients for commissions. REUTERS

