Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to US$10b

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 8:31 AM

Alibaba Group Holding said on Sunday its board has authorised an increase in the company's share repurchase programme to US$10 billion from US$6 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Alibaba Group Holding raised a proposed stock repurchase programme by US$4 billion to US$10 billion, offering more support for its battered shares.  

China’s e-commerce leader said Monday its board has authorised the increased program, effective for two years through the end of 2022. It had started buying back shares this quarter.

Alibaba’s stock is down roughly 30 per cent from its 2020 peak, battered by deepening scrutiny of the giant Chinese Internet sector and alleged monopolistic practices at the crown jewel of billionaire Jack Ma’s internet empire.

On Sunday, Chinese regulators ordered Mr Ma’s other online titan, Ant Group, to return to its roots as a provider of payments services, threatening to throttle growth in its most lucrative businesses of consumer loans and wealth management. 

