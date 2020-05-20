You are here

Home > Technology

Alibaba to invest 10b yuan in AI system for smart speakers

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 3:38 PM

file7agg90gr48x10qygfknl.jpg
Alibaba Group Holding will invest 10 billion yuan (S$1.99 billion) into an artificial intelligence and Internet of Things system centred around its Tmall Genie smart speaker, the company announced on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group Holding will invest 10 billion yuan (S$1.99 billion) into an artificial intelligence and Internet of Things system centred around its Tmall Genie smart speaker, the company announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the e-commerce giant continues its push into new technologies and business sectors beyond online shopping.

The money will be used to add more content to Tmall Genie, as well as develop proprietary technology, Alibaba said.

It launched the first model of Tmall Genie in 2017.

Like the Amazon Echo, which is not for sale in China, the smart speaker can interact with users via a voice interface to play music, give out weather information, and perform other functions.

SEE ALSO

Hang Seng Index makeover sets fresh benchmark for Hong Kong

The company has released several models since then, including devices with displays. Its latest model, announced on Wednesday, costs 549 yuan and comes with a 10-inch screen.

Alibaba competes with Xiaomi and Baidu in the smart speaker sector.

In 2019, Alibaba shipped 16.8 million smart speakers to consumers, while Baidu shipped 17.3 million, according to research firm Canalys.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 04:05 PM
Transport

Norwegian Air gets 2.7b crowns in state-backed loan after debt restructuring

[OSLO] Budget airline Norwegian Air has secured a long-sought credit guarantee from Norway's government after...

May 20, 2020 03:55 PM
Government & Economy

'Circuit-breaker' has worked but Singapore must get used to new normal, says PM Lee

[SINGAPORE] While the "circuit-breaker" to limit the spread of the coronavirus here has worked, Singapore cannot...

May 20, 2020 03:52 PM
Government & Economy

Employers must pay retrenchment benefit if job cuts are inevitable: MOM

RETRENCHMENT should be a last resort for companies to manage manpower costs, and those that have no choice but to do...

May 20, 2020 03:47 PM
Real Estate

PropertyGuru grew sales 24% while gauging IPO window

[SINGAPORE] PropertyGuru Group, the South-east Asian startup that pulled the plug on an initial public offering (IPO...

May 20, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on further easing of virus curbs

[SYDNEY] Australian shares reversed course to end marginally higher on Wednesday on plans to accelerate resumption...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.