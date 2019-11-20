You are here

Home > Technology

Alibaba will raise up to US$12.9b in Hong Kong listing: sources

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 7:54 AM

nz_alibaba_201151.jpg
Alibaba will raise up to US$12.9 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Alibaba will raise up to US$12.9 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Chinese e-commerce giant has given guidance to prospective institutional investors that its shares will price at HK$176 each, which is a 2.8 per cent discount to the shares' closing price in New York on Tuesday.

The deal will raise US$11.3 billion before a so-called "greenshoe" over-allotment option is exercised, which could take the total to US$12.9 billion, according to the two people, who asked not to be named because the information has yet to be made public.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Showtime for Stadia cloud gaming service

Google CEO opens new Japan campus in Tokyo’s trendy Shibuya district

Showtime for Stadia cloud gaming service

Mario shopping kart: Nintendo unveils Tokyo store to lure casual gamers

Stop! Don’t charge your phone this way

Lawmakers urge US government to tighten export controls to China on security fears

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 08:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree NAC Trust says damaged Hong Kong mall still closed

THE manager of Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) on Tuesday night said its Festival Walk shopping mall...

Nov 20, 2019 07:32 AM
Government & Economy

In testy leadership debate, UK PM Johnson promises quick Brexit

[MANCHESTER] Prime Minister Boris Johnson doubled down on his Brexit promises on Tuesday, saying only he could take...

Nov 20, 2019 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says media 'sick' over health rumours

[WASHINGTON] An angry President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the "sick" media of scaring his wife Melania with...

Nov 20, 2019 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives criticised for 'factcheck' Twitter handle switch

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was criticised by fact checkers and the...

Nov 20, 2019 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Even Hong Kong's homegrown bankers are considering moving away

[HONG KONG] A senior banker born in Hong Kong plans to try getting a US green card, just in case the city's social...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly