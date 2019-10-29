You are here

Home > Technology

Alphabet is in talks to buy smart watch maker Fitbit

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 10:56 AM

nz_fitbit_291045.jpg
Alphabet Inc is in talks for a potential acquisition of smart watch maker Fitbit, a move that could bolster its hardware business while also increasing antitrust scrutiny, according to a person familiar with the deal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Alphabet Inc is in talks for a potential acquisition of smart watch maker Fitbit, a move that could bolster its hardware business while also increasing antitrust scrutiny, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Reuters reported the talks earlier on Monday, sending Fitbit's stock up as much as 41 per cent. Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat declined to comment on whether the two companies are in discussions.

Deliberations are ongoing and it may not result in a transaction, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

Google is under investigation for anti-competitive behavior by both the US federal government and a collection of state attorneys general because of its online advertising and data collection practices, making any acquisition the company does likely to come under strict scrutiny.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the same time though, the internet giant is looking to bolster its hardware business, which includes smart home speakers and devices, laptops and the Pixel line of smart phones. Fitbit could give Google a leg-up in the smart watch and health tracker space.

SEE ALSO

Australian regulator files lawsuit against Google for data collection

 

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Pitting Tencent against Alibaba could've made you 27% in 2019

Australian regulator files lawsuit against Google for data collection

Virgin Galactic becomes first space tourism company to land on Wall Street

New US rules would require carriers to remove Chinese equipment

Google parent Alphabet profits slip amid bigger investments

Lazada doubling down on logistics

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 11:01 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong’s Lam slams ‘speculative’ reports she’d be replaced

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismissed reports of her looming replacement as "very malicious,"...

Oct 29, 2019 11:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Temasek’s ABC World Asia closes inaugural fund at S$385m

ABC World Asia, a private equity fund for impact investing ...

Oct 29, 2019 10:56 AM
Garage

EDBI, Temasek unit Pavilion Capital invest in US biotech startup's US$275m Series A round

SINGAPORE Economic Development Board's investment arm, EDBI, and Temasek Holdings subsidiary Pavilion Capital took...

Oct 29, 2019 10:42 AM
Technology

Pitting Tencent against Alibaba could've made you 27% in 2019

[HONG KONG] Betting on the gulf in performance between shares of two Chinese Internet giants has been a slam-dunk...

Oct 29, 2019 10:39 AM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong bank profits seen falling 67% in JPMorgan's worst case

[SHANGHAI] Months of protests, a worsening economy and a plunge in property prices could translate into severe pain...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly