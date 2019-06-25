You are here

Home > Technology

Alphabet unveils vision for high-tech Toronto waterfront project

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 9:37 AM

nwy_Sidewalk Labs_250619_44_2x.jpg
Sidewalk Labs, a subsidiary of Google parent-company Alphabet Inc., on Monday officially unveiled its plan for a massive technology-driven neighbourhood on Toronto's waterfront that it hopes will become a blueprint for the future, but which has already generated controversy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OTTAWA] Sidewalk Labs, a subsidiary of Google parent-company Alphabet Inc., on Monday officially unveiled its plan for a massive technology-driven neighbourhood on Toronto's waterfront that it hopes will become a blueprint for the future, but which has already generated controversy.

The 1,500-page master plan covers a 4.8-hectare parcel on the eastern shore of the city's harbour. The Lake Ontario site would merge sustainable design with new technologies, such as trash-picking robots, sensors that measure pedestrians' gait, sidewalks that melt snow and street-side parking that can be pre-booked.

But, in an era of global concern over data protection at tech firms, the proposal has been criticised for concerns over loss of privacy, and the handing over of control of public spaces to a private corporation.

The city, Ontario and federal governments, which have partnered with the New York-based urban planning firm on the project, would have to approve the proposal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If the C$3.9 billion (US$4 billion) development goes ahead, tens of thousands of people are expected to live and work in the district, where tall buildings would be made out of timber.

Sidewalk Labs said it could be expanded to cover more than 77 hectares.

The aim, Sidewalk CEO Dan Doctoroff told reporters, is to "create the neighborhood of the future... with people at its center, and with cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking urban design combining to achieve ambitious improvements in the urban environment and in the way we all live."

Public consultations will be held over the coming months.

AFP

Technology

China’s biggest startups ditch Oracle and IBM for home-made tech

Microsoft missed mobile dominance by 'tiny' margin: Gates

Huawei executive asks Canada to quash US extradition request

Governments must regulate social networks: Facebook's Clegg

Apple says it collects fee on less than 1% of Spotify users

China demands FedEx account for undelivered Huawei package in new spat

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

Must Read

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Jun 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS Holdings, ISR Capital, United Food

BT_20190625_TXCHINA_3817323.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Opinion

Why China's not for turning, and its tiff with the US is going to change everything

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening