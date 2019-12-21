You are here

Home > Technology

Alphabet's Pichai gets US$240m in performance-based stock awards

Sat, Dec 21, 2019 - 12:08 PM

nz_SundarPichai _211245.jpg
Alphabet's newly instated chief executive officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty US$240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Alphabet's newly instated chief executive officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty US$240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant.

Mr Pichai would also take home US$2 million in annual salary starting 2020, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. That compares with a US$1 salary received by Larry Page in the same role last year.

"In terms of grants related to CEO appointments, it's behind Tim Cook's grant of US$376 million when he took over Apple," said Amit Batish, marketing manager at Equilar, a firm that tracks executive compensations.

Google co-founders Page and Sergey Brin stepped down earlier this month as leaders of the internet behemoth they founded 21 years ago, giving Mr Pichai charge of the parent company in addition to his role as the chief of Google.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trusted lieutenant Mr Pichai, who has spent 15 years at Google, is now the public face of a company that is facing criticism from US lawmakers as well as its employees over a number of issues ranging from privacy to monopoly.

SEE ALSO

Google fined 150m euros by France

When he took over as Google's chief in 2015, Mr Pichai drew an annual salary of US$652,500. The following year his earnings skyrocketed, thanks to a massive US$199 million in stock awards, the highest ever for any Alphabet executive back then.

Mr Pichai is widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser a success and was seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014.

According to the most recent proxy statement from the company, Mr Pichai earned nearly US$1.9 million in 2018, which mostly included the costs for his security and personal use of aircraft. His base salary that year was US$650,000.

Median CEO base salary reached US$1.2 million among the largest US companies by revenue in 2018, according to Equilar. 

REUTERS

Technology

Colombia orders Uber to cease ride-hailing, cites competition rules violation

Facebook says group used computer-generated faces to push pro-Trump message

One nation, tracked: 12m phones, one dataset, zero privacy

Google fined 150m euros by France

US makes it easier for holders of industry-standard patents to block product sales

Facebook says investigating data exposure of 267m users

BREAKING

Dec 21, 2019 11:57 AM
Consumer

Amazon to raise US fulfilment fees 3% for merchants next year

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon.com plans to raise the fees it charges merchants for warehousing and shipping their goods in...

Dec 21, 2019 11:18 AM
Consumer

Canadian drug distributors say no to Trump import plan

[TORONTO] Many of Canada's drug suppliers cannot, or will not, agree to ship cheaper prescription medicines into the...

Dec 21, 2019 10:48 AM
Life & Culture

Star Wars instalment battles to US$40m domestic opening night

[LOS ANGELES] The highly anticipated movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" collected US$40 million in US and...

Dec 21, 2019 10:35 AM
Technology

Colombia orders Uber to cease ride-hailing, cites competition rules violation

[BOGOTA] Colombia on Friday ordered Uber to cease its ride-hailing operations in the Andean country, effective...

Dec 21, 2019 10:11 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says had 'very good talk' with Xi on trade deal

[Washington] US President Donald Trump said Friday he'd had a "very good talk" with his Chinese counterpart Xi...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly