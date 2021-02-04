 Alphabet's profit surges on strong demand for search, video advertising, Technology - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Alphabet's profit surges on strong demand for search, video advertising

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 5:50 AM

New York

GOOGLE'S parent company, Alphabet, said on Tuesday that its quarterly revenue and profit surged in the fourth quarter, lifted by strong demand for advertising on search results and YouTube videos and a sharp increase in sales at its cloud computing unit.

Sales in the quarter rose 23 per cent from a year earlier to US$56.9 billion, a record high for a quarter, and net profit rose 43 per cent to US$15.2 billion, Alphabet said.

The strong results across its entire business line far surpassed analysts' expectations. Shares of Alphabet rose nearly 7 per cent in after-hours trading.

Alphabet benefited from a continued rebound in its core business, advertisements on search results.

In the early months of 2020, businesses pulled back on digital advertising, but spending has regained momentum as the pandemic has dragged on.

Revenue from search advertising rose 17 per cent to US$31.9 billion in the fourth quarter, Alphabet said.

The company also highlighted its progress in diversifying its business. Quarterly revenue from YouTube ads rose 46 per cent, and the cloud computing business posted a 47 per cent gain from a year earlier, Alphabet said.

Like the other major cloud computing providers, Amazon and Microsoft, Google has enjoyed a surge of demand during the pandemic.

For the first time in the company's history, Alphabet also disclosed the profitability of its cloud business - it lost US$5.6 billion in 2020, while revenue was US$13.1 billion, the company said.

Alphabet has invested heavily in the business, hoping to capitalise as many industries embrace the shift to the cloud. NYTIMES

