You are here

Home > Technology

Alphabet's YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by outage

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 8:34 PM

file7dkdibhniyg138o3jiib.jpg
Many services from Alphabet, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Many services from Alphabet, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.

The company's video platform did not load for users and had an error message: "Something went wrong...".

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Amazon's Zoox unveils robotaxi for future ride-hailing service

Google delays return to office and eyes 'flexible work week'

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Nanofilm with 'add', S$5.52 target price

Singapore-based tech startup Appboxo raises US$1.1m in seed funding

Apple probing if Wistron facility in India flouted supplier rules: Economic Times

China fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report past deals to anti-trust regulators

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 08:25 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters to pause for now and return next year

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters will take a break and return stronger next year, one protest leader said on Monday after...

Dec 14, 2020 07:51 PM
Consumer

Codemasters agrees to US$1.2b counterbid from Electronic Arts

[LONDON] Codemasters Group Holdings has agreed to a US$1.2 billion bid from Electronic Arts, which topped a US$956...

Dec 14, 2020 07:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Independent auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Sunvic Chemical's financial statements

THE independent auditor of Sunvic Chemical Holdings has issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group's financial...

Dec 14, 2020 07:25 PM
Transport

Stage 2 of Thomson-East Coast Line to be delayed by another six months

[SINGAPORE] Phase 2 of the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line (TEL) will be delayed by another six months till the third...

Dec 14, 2020 07:01 PM
Transport

Germany's Daimler to produce fully electric compact SUV in Hungary

[BUDAPEST] German car maker Daimler will begin serial production of the EQB electric model in Hungary in the fourth...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for