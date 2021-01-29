You are here

Home > Technology
SUBSCRIBERS

Amazon, Enterprise Singapore unite to help sellers

Move announced to help local retailers scale businesses globally through Market Readiness Assistance scheme
Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 5:50 AM
osingyee@sph.com.sg

Singapore

E-COMMERCE giant Amazon is teaming up with Enterprise Singapore (ESG) to help local retailers scale globally, with the statutory board supporting these efforts through its Market Readiness Assistance scheme.

This was announced on Thursday at the inaugural Amazon Southeast...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Samsung Q4 net profit misses estimates

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments in Q4, Huawei in freefall

Samsung boosts dividends as family faces giant tax bill

Apple grabs 23.4% global smartphone market in Q4: IDC

Epic battle over GameStop as 'nerds' take on Wall Street

Samsung Electronics Q4 operating profit rises 26%, sees weaker Q1

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Real Estate

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore's real estate and construction industries will be able to obtain...

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - ETF1

127.5

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CAT1

3.4

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - EQUITYHD1

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - COMMODITY1

COMMODITY FUTURES Jan 27

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US trade deficit narrows after jump in exports

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customer spending improves

New community cases down from 21 in the week before to one in the past week: MOH

New US jobless benefit claims fall as Biden takes office

Dow quarterly results up on higher demand, prices

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for