You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon finally gets rights to .amazon domain name

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

E-COMMERCE giant Amazon was on its way to running its own online neighbourhood Monday after the Internet's address keeper granted the ".amazon" domain to the company.

After waiting in vain for years for the US online retail colossus and an alliance of South American countries to resolve their battle over the right to web addresses ending with ".amazon", the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) this month sided with the Seattle-based company.

In 2012, Amazon applied for ".amazon" and two internationalised versions of the name. Brazil and several other countries put the US company on notice that they were opposed to the idea.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Due to its inseparable semantic relation to the Amazon forest, that domain should not be, in any way, the monopoly of a company," the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs argued on its website.

ICANN said it balanced concerns of all involved and stalled the company's application for the domain in hopes the Internet firm and member states of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization would work out a solution.

"ACTO and the Amazon corporation have been unable to come to a mutually acceptable solution or agree on an extension of time for continued discussions," ICANN said. "In light of this, the board is now moving forward with the next steps laid out... and is directing ICANN to continue processing the .amazon applications toward delegation."

There will be a public comment period as per procedures established for granting new domain names.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said it feared the ICANN decision did not sufficiently take into account the interests of the South American governments involved and undermined the rights of sovereign states. AFP

Technology

Samsung shares rise as Huawei struggles amid blacklist woes

US temporarily eases trade restrictions on China's Huawei

Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit

Renault's JV in Russia hands control of dashboard to search engine

Beware trade wars becoming cold wars

Driving fleets through Singapore's digital revolution

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

Must Read

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

lwx_container_220519_2.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

ESG cuts exports forecast range to 0 to -2% contraction following 6.4% Q1 drop

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening