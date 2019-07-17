You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon in deal with German watchdog to overhaul marketplace terms

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 11:14 AM

nz_AMAZON_170719.jpg
Amazon has reached a deal with Germany's anti-trust authority to overhaul its terms of service for third-party merchants, who had complained of unfair treatment when selling through the world's biggest online retailer.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[FRANKFURT] Amazon has reached a deal with Germany's anti-trust authority to overhaul its terms of service for third-party merchants, who had complained of unfair treatment when selling through the world's biggest online retailer.

The Federal Cartel Office said on Wednesday it was dropping a seven-month investigation after the US e-commerce giant agreed to amend its Business Services Agreement that applies to merchants using its platform.

It added the changes, to take effect in 30 days, would apply not only to Germany, Amazon's No. 2 market after the United States, but also to its country sites in Britain, France, Italy and Spain, as well as "in America and Asia."

"We have achieved far-reaching improvements for retailers on Amazon's marketplaces," cartel office chief Andreas Mundt said in a statement. "We are dropping our investigation."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Responding, Amazon said the changes to its Business Solutions Agreement would clarify the rights and responsibilities of selling partners that account for 58 per cent of physical merchandise sales on its platform.

"We'll continue working hard, investing heavily, and inventing new tools and services to help our selling partners around the world reach new customers and grow their business," said Amazon.

PLATFORMS VS REGULATORS

Silicon Valley's tech giants have come under increasingly intense scrutiny in Europe, with Alphabet's Google hit with billions of euros in fines for breaches of European Union competition rules.

Germany's anti-trust regulator, while subordinate to Brussels in many regards, has also been active, ordering Facebook to change how it handles user data after finding the social network abused its market dominance.

Facebook has challenged that decision, in contrast to Amazon which came to a relatively quick understanding with the German regulator. No fines had been foreseen in the Amazon case.

At issue is the power of so-called platform companies that provide a venue for others, for example, to sell new or second-hand books.

In an inherent conflict of interest, that business has also long been a mainstay of Amazon, which was founded by Jeff Bezos in his garage in 1994 and has gone on to command a market valuation of nearly US$1 trillion.

Third-party sellers had complained that Amazon's terms of service were stacked against them, a view backed by the cartel office which found that Amazon dealt with them in an opaque and arbitrary manner.

NEW TERMS

Among the changes in its new terms of service, Amazon will comply with European rules governing liability towards its business partners on its European platforms, whereas earlier it had faced no such liability.

It should now give 30 days notice, and a reason for, removing a merchant from its platform. Before, it could end its relationship with, or block, a seller without warning or explanation.

Merchants using its European marketplaces will be able, in certain circumstances, to take Amazon to court in their own country, whereas before this was only possible in Luxembourg - a deterrent for small-time traders.

They will also be able to appeal against decisions by Amazon regarding who should bear the costs of returns and refunds. Other changes cover product descriptions, ease of understanding Amazon's terms of services and fairer presentation of customer reviews, the cartel office said.

The changes will directly affect 300,000 merchants active on Amazon.de, the company's German site, of which an estimated 60-65 per cent are German. The site turned over 20 billion euros last year, making it by far the biggest of Amazon's European sites.

The German cartel office said it had consulted closely with the European Commission on its probe, as well as with regulators in Austria and Luxembourg that have also opened anti-trust cases against Amazon. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 How can blockchain help create better public services?
5 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

Must Read

BP_NODX_170719_46.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust DPU up 1.9% to 2.2 S cents for Q2

Jul 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, CCT, Frasers Property, Keppel-KBS US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly