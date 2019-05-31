You are here

Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint: sources

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 8:08 AM

Amazon.com Inc is interested in buying prepaid cellphone wireless service Boost Mobile from US carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly because the deal would allow it to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the sources said. Amazon would also be interested in any wireless spectrum that could be divested, the source said.

Amazon declined to comment. T-Mobile and Sprint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was not immediately clear why the largest US online retailer would want the wireless network and spectrum.

But Amazon, which began its business by selling books, has a long history of exploring new ventures, such as making original TV shows for Amazon Prime members. It is now one of the Big Four technology companies along with Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc, and is a leading cloud services provider.

T-Mobile and Sprint have offered concessions, including selling Boost, to reduce their market share in the prepaid wireless business and gain regulatory approval for their planned US$26 billion merger.

The US Justice Department would need to scrutinise the buyer of a divested asset to ensure it will stay viable and preserve competition.

The carriers are also considering divesting wireless spectrum, or airwaves that carry data, in order to push the merger through.

The merger, if approved, would leave the United States with three wireless carriers instead of four. Some consumer advocates have raised concerns that the merger could raise prices for wireless users and have called for an additional competitor.

The sale of Boost could fetch up to US$3 billion, potential bidders previously told Reuters.

