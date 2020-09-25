You are here

Amazon launches Luna cloud-based video game service

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 7:16 AM

nz_amazon_250948.jpg
Amazon on Thursday launched its Luna streaming video game service, challenging Microsoft and Google in the fast-growing segment.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon on Thursday launched its Luna streaming video game service, challenging Microsoft and Google in the fast-growing segment.

Gamers in the US were invited to request early access to Luna, which uses a video game controller to connect directly to games hosted at Amazon Web Services datacenters to stream play through Fire TV as well as personal computers.

Luna apps for mobile devices were on their way, according to Amazon, which is pricing the new service at a US$6 monthly introductory price.

"It's day one for Luna," said Amazon entertainment devices and services vice president Marc Whitten.

"We are excited to work with gamers, streamers, and publishers like Ubisoft and Remedy Entertainment to build a great gaming experience for everyone."

Luna takes on Microsoft's xCloud and Google Stadia in the shift to playing video games directly in the cloud.

AFP

