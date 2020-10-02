You are here

Amazon says almost 20,000 workers had Covid-19 in six months

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 9:58 AM

af_amazon_021020.jpg
Amazon.com said almost 20,000 US employees have tested positive for Covid-19 during a time period of a little over six months, a disclosure that follows criticism from some lawmakers and employees that the world's largest online retailer was too secretive about outbreaks within its ranks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said almost 20,000 US employees have tested positive for Covid-19 during a time period of a little over six months, a disclosure that follows criticism from some lawmakers and employees that the world's largest online retailer was too secretive about outbreaks within its...

