You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon shareholders reject dissident moves to reshape company

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

AMAZON shareholders on Wednesday turned back a series of proposals put forth by critics at the company's annual meeting aimed at creating new social responsibility goals for the tech giant.

The virtual shareholder meeting rejected all 11 dissident proposals while adopting four measures on board membership, executive compensation and other company business, an Amazon spokesperson said, without elaborating.

The dissident proposals included one to create an independent chair to oversee chief executive Jeff Bezos.

The measures were backed by a group called Amazon Employees for Climate Justice which contended that "toxicity" pervades the Seattle-based company. Losing proposals also targeted food waste, racism, environmental justice, and sales of technology such as facial recognition software that could be used to violate civil rights.

SEE ALSO

Amazon to offer permanent roles to 70% of 175,000 new US hires

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions over Amazon's workplace policies as it struggles with the Covid-19 epidemic.

None of the shareholder proposals opposed by the Amazon board got enough votes to pass.

Amazon defended its corporate responsibility efforts in a document provided to shareholders. "Certain of the shareholder proposals relate to environmental, sustainability, social, or governance issues, often requesting that we prepare a report, adopt a policy, or take some other particular action," the document said.

"In many cases, we already support some of the initiatives or share the concerns addressed in such proposals, and we often already have taken actions that we believe address the underlying concerns of a proposal, but we may disagree with how the proposal seeks to prescribe the manner in which we approach or report on the issue." AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Amazon to offer permanent roles to 70% of 175,000 new US hires

Cybersecurity firm Sygnia opens Asia-Pacific HQ in Singapore

Elon Musk's SpaceX suit is like a tuxedo for the Starship Enterprise

MyRepublic broadband users face Internet issues in northern and western Singapore

US Democrats urge probe of allegations regarding TikTok and children's privacy

Arizona takes Google to court over location tracking

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 11:50 PM
Consumer

French court faults Goodyear over factory closure

[AMIENS, France] US tyre giant Goodyear has been found by a French court to have unfairly dismissed more than 800...

May 28, 2020 11:33 PM
Real Estate

Singapore launches 4.4ha of industrial land supply for H2 2020

THE government has launched 4.4 hectares of industrial land across six sites under the Industrial Government Land...

May 28, 2020 11:10 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales index falls to lowest in records to 2001

[WASHINGTON] An index of contract signings for purchases of previously owned US homes slumped to a record low in...

May 28, 2020 10:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Bukit Sembawang lowers special dividend as Q4 loss deepens 23%

BUKIT Sembawang posted a S$14.2 million loss for the fourth quarter ended March - 23 per cent deeper in the red than...

May 28, 2020 10:24 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's ruling party dumps Mahathir, dissenters

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's ruling party on Thursday terminated the membership of his...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.