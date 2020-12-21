You are here

Amazon shuts New Jersey facility till Dec 26 on virus spike among workers

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 11:36 AM

af-amazon_211220.jpg
Amazon.com Inc said on Sunday it had closed one of its warehouses in New Jersey out of caution till Dec 26, after seeing an increase in asymptomatic positive cases amongst workers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc said on Sunday it had closed one of its warehouses in New Jersey out of caution till Dec 26, after seeing an increase in asymptomatic positive cases amongst workers.

"Through our in-house Covid-19 testing program, we detected an increase in the number of...

