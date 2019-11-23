You are here

Amazon sues US over loss of pentagon cloud deal to Microsoft

Sat, Nov 23, 2019 - 8:39 AM

Amazon.com Inc filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging the Defense Department's choice of rival Microsoft Corp for a Pentagon cloud-computing contract worth as much as US$10 billion.
PHOTO: DPA

[WASHINGTON] Amazon.com Inc filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging the Defense Department's choice of rival Microsoft Corp for a Pentagon cloud-computing contract worth as much as US$10 billion.

The lawsuit, which was filed under seal in the US Court of Federal Claims, marks Amazon's most aggressive push to defend its competitive edge in the lucrative and cutthroat world of federal government contracts.

Amazon explained why the suit was filed under seal.

"The complaint and related filings contain source selection sensitive information, as well as AWS's (Amazon Web Services) proprietary information, trade secrets, and confidential financial information, the release of which would cause severe competitive harm," according to the filing.

BLOOMBERG

