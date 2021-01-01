You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon to acquire podcasting firm Wondery

Dominant audiobook purveyor moves into another sound-based medium
Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM

New York

AMAZON.COM Inc agreed to acquire podcasting company Wondery, as the dominant audiobook purveyor moves to strengthen in another sound-based medium.

"This is a pivotal moment to expand the Amazon Music offering beyond music as listener habits evolve," the Seattle-based retail and media giant said in a statement on Wednesday. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Bloomberg News first reported in September that Wondery was exploring a sale, and the Wall Street Journal said earlier this month that Amazon was in the lead at a valuation of around US$300 million. Apple Inc and Sony Music Entertainment each held talks about potentially acquiring the company, which produces shows such as Dirty John and Dr Death. The podcasting firm had sought a price of US$300 million to US$400 million, people familiar with the matter have said.

Amazon, which began as an online seller of books, already has a dominant position in audiobooks through its Audible division, and launched podcasts in September. The company has commissioned programmes from best-selling authors and celebrities, emerging as one of the biggest backers of original audio shows.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Though Spotify Technology SA has been the most aggressive buyer of podcasting companies over the last two years, the Swedish audio giant decided not to bid on Wondery.

Wondery is capitalising on a wave of deals in the podcasting industry. Spotify spent hundreds of millions in the past couple years, snapping up companies like Ringer and Gimlet Media, while Sirius XM Holdings Inc acquired Stitcher.

Founded in 2016 by former TV executive Hernan Lopez, Wondery has produced some of the most popular podcasts over the past few years. Revenue is expected to exceed US$40 million in 2020, a person familiar with the matter has said. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Singtel revamps structure to capture new digital growth

Singtel reorganises structure to capture new digital growth

S Korea holds final hearing in Samsung leader Jay Y Lee's graft trial

Apple loses copyright claims against 'virtual iPhone' maker

Facebook to close Irish units at centre of tax dispute

Putin targets US social media, secret agent leaks with new laws

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 31, 2020 06:16 PM
Consumer

China's Fosun plans plant to make BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine

[BEIJING] Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is planning a facility in China to produce the Covid-19 vaccine...

Dec 31, 2020 06:05 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore economy stabilising, but 'not yet out of the woods': PM Lee

AFTER experiencing the "most severe downturn" since independence, Singapore's economy is on track for a rebound in...

Dec 31, 2020 05:56 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Dec 31, 2020 05:21 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 17.20...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel reorganises structure to capture new digital growth

Singapore economy stabilising, but 'not yet out of the woods': PM Lee

Normanton Park in Kent Ridge to open for preview after no-sale ban dropped

Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments: sources

China's Fosun plans plant to make BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for