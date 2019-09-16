You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon Web Services creates 500 jobs in Germany

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 4:10 PM

AK_aws_1609.jpg
Amazon Web Services said on Monday it was creating 500 jobs in Germany and opening a new office in Munich that will showcase what cloud computing can do for potential clients in Europe's largest economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Amazon Web Services said on Monday it was creating 500 jobs in Germany and opening a new office in Munich that will showcase what cloud computing can do for potential clients in Europe's largest economy.

AWS, which grew out of the technology that runs Amazon's e-commerce platform, is gaining scale in Germany after addressing concerns about privacy that led many manufacturing firms to keep their servers on-site.

"Those clients have overcome those compliance and security constraints and are now in catch-up mode," said Klaus Buerg, general manager of AWS in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"Because of that kind of constraint, habit and behaviour in the past, they are now working more like a fast follower than a front runner," he told Reuters in an interview.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AWS has received a cloud computing security certification from Germany's cyber-security authority, providing assurances that data is safe even if it is hosted on remote servers outside the country.

AWS is establishing a Digital Builders showroom at its Munich office, in partnership with Boston Consulting Group, that will offer hands-on opportunities to demonstrate applications to prospective clients.

And, together with Siemens, it is setting up an Industrial Software showcase to illustrate how cloud computing can support manufacturing automation.

The new jobs at AWS are part of 2,800 already announced in Germany by Amazon and will be dispersed across its operations and research units in Germany, said Mr Buerg.

 

REUTERS

Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

Google and Facebook's latest efforts to 'save' journalism are already getting eye rolls

Facebook fact-checker finds UK Conservatives ran ads with altered BBC headline

Cloudflare jumps in trading debut after raising US$525m

Apple says Disney's Bob Iger resigned from board of iPhone maker

Top SoftBank investments under pressure from Wall St to California

Editor's Choice

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

BT_20190916_CTCERTIS_3893144.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

Must Read

AK_sgsl_1609.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business confidence drops to near 2-year low in Q4

AK_sgsl3_1609.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

August private home sales down 4.8% from July: URA

1-Net North Data Centre.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit launches S$473.8m equity fundraising to partially fund data centre acquisitions

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly