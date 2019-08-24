You are here

Home > Technology

Amazon's Audible sued by publishers over new text feature

Sat, Aug 24, 2019 - 2:26 PM

nz_amazon_240819.jpg
Amazon.com Inc's Audible was sued by publishers who claim a mobile-app feature planned by the audio-book company will violate copyrights by automatically converting narrated works into unauthorised text.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Amazon.com Inc's Audible was sued by publishers who claim a mobile-app feature planned by the audio-book company will violate copyrights by automatically converting narrated works into unauthorised text.

Audible's licenses for the audio-books don't include text versions, and the machine-generated transcriptions may contain errors that will harm the quality of the works, publishers including CBS Corp.'s Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House LLC and Scholastic Corp said in the complaint filed Friday in Manhattan.

The lawsuit escalates longstanding conflicts between publishers and Seattle-based Amazon. They've previously sparred over issues as diverse as e-book pricing and counterfeiting.

"Audible's actions - taking copyrighted works and re-purposing them for its own benefit without permission - are the kind of quintessential infringement that the Copyright Act directly forbids," the publishers said in the complaint.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said the new feature is intended to engage the "first generation of non-readers in our history" by presenting text with audio.

"We are surprised and disappointed by this action and any implication that we have not been speaking and working with publishers about this feature, which has not yet launched," Audible said in a statement posted online.

The feature, called Audible Captions, could compete with both physical books and eBooks as well as "cross-format" products that may incorporate both audio and text, the publishers said. Audible told the publishers that the new feature could have transcription errors of as much as 6 per cent, or about 18 pages of a 300-page book, according to the complaint.

The companies that sued are all members of the Association of American Publishers, which asked the court for an order that would block the feature from being launched while the case proceeds.

The case is Chronicle Books LLC v. Audible Inc., 19-cv-07913, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Demand for tech jobs in Singapore grew 20% over last year: report

Getting smarter with smart manufacturing

Welcome to McDonald's. Would you like a podcast with those fries?

Demand for tech jobs in Singapore grew 20% over last year: report

Google says YouTube campaign targeted Hong Kong protests

Amazon, Microsoft may be putting world at risk of killer AI: report

Editor's Choice

nz_sgd_240822.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists now expect easing of Singdollar slope in October

file744sixqakv71ex0yu102.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Technology

Demand for tech jobs in Singapore grew 20% over last year: report

nz_guocoland_240829.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 net profit up 24% at S$183.7m

Must Read

BT_20190824_ABBRUNCH24P1_3871563.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Brunch

Back to school: Is the Singapore global schoolhouse back in business?

BT_20190824_MLAMAZON24_3872549.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Brazil faces global backlash over Amazon fires

BT_20190824_TARIFF24_3872662.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Government & Economy

China to slap additional tariffs on US$75b of US goods

nz_sgd_240822.jpg
Aug 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists now expect easing of Singdollar slope in October

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly