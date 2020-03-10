An all-new BT app experience coming to you

The new app promises to be faster and more secure, with improved performance and reliability, which translates into a better app experience overall.

Singapore

USERS of The Business Times apps will soon get to enjoy an all-new reading experience this month.

BT will be relaunching both its iPhone and Android mobile apps, starting today. The iPhone app has been redesigned from the ground up with user experience in mind. The new apps aim to be more intuitive and easier to navigate.

Navigation has been streamlined to make it easier for readers to quickly find what they want. In addition, the cleaner layout coupled with a redesigned interface delivers an optimal reading experience.

Busy users may not be able to spend as much time on the app as they would like to, so the new read-time indicators on all stories lets them know whether they have enough time to finish an article, or if they should save it for later.

The bookmarking function has been improved to allow readers to bookmark articles directly from listing pages instead of only from within articles.

Launching the app presents users with a new curated feed on the home screen, along with other featured content such as podcasts and breaking news.

The home screen also features editorial highlights and trending news, helping readers to stay updated.

"We're launching our new apps at a very challenging time for businesses and markets," said BT editor Wong Wei Kong. "The Business Times has an important role to play in being a credible voice amid the uncertainty and volatility. Our refreshed mobile apps are designed to let our readers access our valuable content intuitively and easily. We want to be the daily companion of our busy readers, as they go about making business and investment decisions. And we will continue working to keep improving the experience for them."

In order to upgrade to the new app, iPhone users have to be running at least iOS 11.

Android users have to be running at least Android 6 on their devices. However, for the best experience, it is highly recommended that all users upgrade to the latest version of their device's operating systems.

The new apps will be gradually rolled out on the App Store and Google Play in phases. The iPhone roll-out started on March 9, while the Android roll-out starts on March 15.