Anthem to pay nearly US$40m to settle data breach probe

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 11:33 PM

[WASHINGTN] Anthem said on Wednesday it would pay US$39.5 million as part of a settlement with US states attorneys general following an investigation into a massive cyber-attack at the company in 2015.

The second largest US health insurer said a state sponsored criminal group had perpetrated the attack, adding that it does not believe the company had violated the law in connection with its data security.

Anthem said it has also undertaken commitments that align with its ongoing focus on protecting information.

In February 2015, several US states began a probe after the company disclosed that unknown hackers had penetrated a database with some 80 million records.

Anthem had said it suspected the hackers had stolen information belonging to tens of millions of current and former customers as well as employees.

The investigation by the FBI and security organisation FireEye did not find any evidence that information obtained through the cyber-attack has resulted in fraud, the company said on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google: sources

OCBC partners SOCASH to offer cash withdrawal at over 1,500 shops

SFA awards tender for nine HDB carpark rooftop sites for urban farming

Salesforce.com adapts its software for pandemic vaccine distribution

Vietnam tech investments soar in 2019 but dip in H1 2020

