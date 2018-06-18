You are here

Home > Technology

App empowers disabled to win better access to buildings

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180618_NVACCESS18__3473182.jpg
Mr Teixeira demonstrating the app he has helped develop. The digital entrepreneur came up with the idea a year ago after a disappointing experience during his wedding anniversary party.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Lisbon

FED UP with the obstacle course of Lisbon's narrow footways and stairs in doorways, wheelchair user Ricardo Teixeira has taken matters into his own hands, giving disabled people the chance to fight back and instantly report violations via a phone app.

Developed together with Portugal's disability charity Salvador Association, +Acesso is believed to be the world's first application allowing users to file official complaints against public buildings and businesses that do not meet accessibility laws.

The digital entrepreneur, a tetraplegic since the age of 18, came up with the idea a year ago after a disappointing experience during his wedding anniversary party at a restaurant, which advertised itself as being accessible.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"But we were surprised to find a big step at the entrance," the 41-year-old told Reuters. "I didn't want to ruin the evening but it made me think about how great it would be to have something in my pocket to make a complaint with."

Launched in May, the free app, which covers all Portugal, identifies the user's location on an interactive map that shows all nearby buildings. In a single click the user can select a shop or restaurant and rate it based on its accessibility, including if it has an adapted toilet, parking or a ramp, and fill in a complaint form.

"There are apps out there people can use to rate buildings based on accessibility but there is nothing like this," said Vera Bonvalot, board member of the Brussels-based European Disability Forum.

Complaints sent through the app instantly reach the respective city councils and the National Institute for Rehabilitation, responsible for upholding accessibility laws. The process takes less than five minutes. Since the app was introduced, 95 complaints have landed in authorities' mailboxes, compared with 70 filed in Portugal in all of 2016, a report by the Disability and Human Rights Observatory revealed.

Around 18 per cent of Portuguese live with a disability. "By using this app we can all work towards a more accessible Portugal," Mr Teixeira said. A government decree in force since 2007 gave all public and private entities until February 2017 to "ensure accessibility in public spaces".

However, the legislation is yet to be fully implemented, said Ana Antunes, secretary of state for inclusion, adding: "In this area Portugal has a long way to go and many things to improve."

Joana Bernardo, a 28-year-old with cerebral palsy who uses a walking aid to get around, said there was a time when lack of accessibility affected her motivation to go out but she hopes the app will help.

"Some people get discouraged from complaining because they think nothing will ever change," she noted. "The app is a very smart way of making us exercise our rights." REUTERS

Technology

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

Twitter, Instagram set players, coaches on collision course

Orange, former executives to stand trial over staff suicides

Apple, Qualcomm battle over possible ban on some US iPhone imports

Former Theranos biotech star indicted on fraud charges

Singapore businesses not using AI either fear it or don't get it

Editor's Choice

BT_20180616_LOH_3472228.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Life & Culture

How changes in diet can help Irritable Bowel Syndrome

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_VICUBE16_3472505.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Trust me, I'm your boss

BT_20180616_LLQTVAS158085_3472691.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Product line sales, IP licences the way forward for QT Vascular

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
3 China's yuan to get hit with US$20b dividend onslaught
4 US farmers stressed, angry at trade wars
5 Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices

Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIAFRICA18_3473115.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Tharman concludes meetings with Kenya, Rwanda amid deepening ties in Africa

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening