You are here

Home > Technology

Apple Arcade may boost ranks of gamers

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

APPLE'S entry into online games with a low-cost subscription plan is expected to bring a fresh set of consumers into gaming and potentially reshape the multibillion-dollar market.

Apple Arcade, set to be launched on Thursday, rides a trend of video games played by subscribers instead of purchased as downloads or disks, and its US$4.99 monthly price could wind up boosting ranks of players.

"My hunch is that it's a good thing for the market overall," said NPD Group games executive director Mat Piscatella. "Apple Arcade might eat into free-to-play titles, or it might expand the market overall and attract many new players that haven't yet been drawn to paying for content on mobile."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Apple Arcade differs from rivals by offering unlimited access for a flat monthly price to more than 100 exclusive games uninterrupted by ads or the hawking of virtual goods.

"The games themselves don't have in-game purchase mechanics; instead, there is a beginning, middle and end," said Wedbush Securities equity research managing director Michael Pachter. "That's a different type of game than free-to-play, so I think there is definitely an audience."

Arcade fits into a subscription model that is gaining traction, according to analysts. AFP

Technology

Money FM podcast: Food tech solutions to combat diabetes

Singapore's stability makes it attractive as data centre host

Huawei in public test as it unveils sanction-hit phone

Annual investments in robots hit record US$16.5b; Singapore, South Korea lead in robot density

Losing the Apple battle might help win the tech tax war

Huawei eyes computer market as US squeezes telecom business

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BP_SG_190919_3.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Must Read

400 Capitol - Exterior.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit in US$142.1m equity fundraising to buy US$198.8m California office tower

doc7766uhmg6c71lna8sl6p_doc76yzf7koi2teus0vebp.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

capitaland.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group of stocks outpaced global peers with 28% YTD return: SGX

OUE.JPG
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE to sell serviced apartments to Hong Kong's Dorsett, AMTD for S$289m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly