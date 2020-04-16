You are here

Home > Technology

Apple chipmaker TSMC's profit soars on iPhone demand

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 3:27 PM

AB_tsmc_160420.jpg
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), chipmaker to Apple and Huawei Technologies, reported a 91 per cent rise in earnings after demand for advanced silicon remained steady during the pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), chipmaker to Apple and Huawei Technologies, reported a 91 per cent rise in earnings after demand for advanced silicon remained steady during the pandemic.

The world's largest contract chipmaker reported net income of NT$116.99 billion (S$5.55 billion) for the three months ended March, compared to NT$61.4 billion a year earlier.

The robust results from TSMC, a barometer for the tech industry, thanks to its heft and place in the supply chain, underscore resilient demand for the semiconductors in smartphones and data centres that are hosting an unprecedented surge in online activity globally.

Taiwan's largest company commands a growing position in the production of the high-end chips needed in server capacity for everything from gaming to video streaming. The company also makes semiconductors for laptops, phones and other devices that people are buying for home offices.

TSMC's revenue rose 42 per cent in the first quarter to NT$310.6 billion, based on previously reported monthly numbers. That's despite top customer Apple withdrawing its revenue outlook for the current quarter because of work slowdowns and lower demand in China, its biggest international market.

SEE ALSO

A new iPhone could be coming as locked-down consumers seek bargains

But official data showed iPhone shipments in China jumped 19 per cent in March, suggesting demand was bouncing back in the world's top smartphone arena, at least compared with the previous-generation iPhone.

In the longer term, TSMC like other corporations will have to contend with global economic turmoil and fallout from the US-China trade war.

Washington is said to be considering curbs on TSMC's sales to Huawei, which relies on the chipmaker to produce its most advanced silicon. China's biggest tech company, which the US accuses of aiding Beijing in espionage, accounts for about 10 per cent of the Taiwanese chipmaker's revenue. TSMC chairman Mark Liu has downplayed the risk to its business, saying growth will still come from a global 5G roll-out.

The company is likely to cut its 2020 sales outlook to reflect competition from Samsung Electronics in contract chipmaking and potentially stricter US licensing requirements, Credit Suisse analysts Randy Abrams and Haas Liu wrote April 13.

TSMC said in January revenue would grow more than 17 per cent this year.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Sony plans limited PlayStation 5 output in first year: sources

US probe unable to rule out White House influence on contract awarded to Microsoft, not Amazon

Robots ride to rescue as delivery risks rise

Alibaba, Tencent, Softbank pour cash into India's gambling loopholes

Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

Apple, Google must show contact tracing will not violate privacy, US senator says

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 16, 2020 03:18 PM
Government & Economy

Crunch time for world's supply chains to deliver masks and meat

[LONDON] Covid-19 is about to put the global trading system through its most dramatic stress-test since World War II...

Apr 16, 2020 03:07 PM
Government & Economy

IMF head says UK should seek longer Brexit transition

[LONDON] Britain should ask for an extension to its post-Brexit transition period to ease uncertainty at a time when...

Apr 16, 2020 02:53 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down 1.3% on weak US data

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 1.3 per cent on Thursday, with investors discouraged by a...

Apr 16, 2020 02:32 PM
Consumer

Sony plans limited PlayStation 5 output in first year: sources

[TOKYO] Sony Corp plans to produce far fewer units of its upcoming PlayStation 5 in its first year than it had for...

Apr 16, 2020 01:59 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand mulls plan to ease Covid-19 lockdown

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand is expected to start easing a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus next week, but...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.