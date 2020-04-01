You are here

Home > Technology

Apple doubles China donations for Covid-19 recovery efforts

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 1:51 PM

rk_apple_040120.jpg
Apple more than doubled its donation to China's efforts to fight Covid-19 to over 50 million yuan (US$7 million), CEO Tim Cook posted on Weibo on Wednesday, weeks after the iPhone maker said it had opened all its 42 stores in one of its largest markets.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Apple more than doubled its donation to China's efforts to fight Covid-19 to over 50 million yuan (US$7 million), CEO Tim Cook posted on Weibo on Wednesday, weeks after the iPhone maker said it had opened all its 42 stores in one of its largest markets.

Mr Cook said in a post on Twitter last week that Apple donated 10 million masks for health professionals in the United States and Europe, which it sourced through its supply networks.

Supplies and donations have come in from wealthy executives and corporates around the world to fight the coronavirus, which has killed more than 42,000 people globally.

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has pledged similar medical supply donations including masks and testing kits, as have other Chinese tech giants such as Baidu, Tencent, Huawei and ByteDance, according to Chinese media reports.

Apple has already donated 20 million yuan of its promised amount through Beijing-based China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to support six hospitals in Hubei, including the makeshift Leishenshan hospital in Wuhan, Cook said.

SEE ALSO

Fed takes on role of world's central bank by pumping out dollars

Apple will contribute the rest of the money to support longer-term public health recovery efforts, he said.

"China has shown incredible spirit and resilience during the Covid-19 outbreak and we are grateful to our teams, partners and customers for their support during these challenging times," Mr Cook said in a message on China's Twitter equivalent Weibo.

Covid-19 is the name of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Apple warned last month it was unlikely to meet its March-quarter sales guidance as the ramp-up of Chinese factories that produce iPhones was slower than expected after weeks of closures.

The flu-like virus originated in China last year and has since spread across 205 countries and territories. Globally it has infected more 850,000 people, according to a Reuters tally. 

REUTERS

Technology

Xerox abandons US$35b hostile bid for HP

Auto industry races to make ventilators during virus crisis

US investigates video conferencing app Zoom over porn hacks

Covid-19 pandemic sparks race among Israeli app developers

France's JC Decaux to buy minority stake in Hong Kong's Clear Media

Facebook aims US$100m at media hit by the coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 01:56 PM
Government & Economy

US, South Korea scramble to seal defence cost-sharing deal as thousands put on unpaid leave

[SEOUL] The commander of US troops in South Korea on Wednesday called for negotiators to quickly resolve a cost-...

Apr 1, 2020 01:47 PM
Government & Economy

Fed takes on role of world's central bank by pumping out dollars

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve is acting as central banker to the world by seeking to provide the global financial...

Apr 1, 2020 01:42 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan to spend NT$1.05t fighting virus, to donate 10m masks

[TAIPEI] Taiwan dramatically upped its estimate for how much it would spend helping the economy deal with the impact...

Apr 1, 2020 01:38 PM
Technology

Xerox abandons US$35b hostile bid for HP

[NEW YORK] US printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp walked away from its US$35 billion hostile cash-and-stock bid for HP...

Apr 1, 2020 01:04 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia central bank says rupiah rate 'adequate', will try to prevent fall

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank clarified that authorities' scenarios of the rupiah exchange rate dropping to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.